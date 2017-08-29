Country star Zac Brown finds new vocation: TV narrator

NEW YORK — Grammy winner Zac Brown might have found a new vocation: TV special narrator.

The country music star will make his television voiceover debut in "On a Mission: Atlanta Rising," a profile of Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United FC owner Arthur Blank. The one-hour program airs Saturday at 2 p.m. ET on NBC and will examine Blank's personal and professional life from his childhood through February's Super Bowl defeat and beyond.

The co-founder of Home Depot, Blank is one of the most powerful owners in the NFL.

"It was such an honour when I was asked to be a part of this project," said Brown, a Georgia native and leader of the multiplatinum- selling Zac Brown Band that has had four consecutive No. 1 country albums. He became friendly with Blank through mutual philanthropic efforts in Atlanta.