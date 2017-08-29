Warriors finally get a win while Golden Hawks romp in season-opening football contests

Tre Ford was platooning at QB with returning starter Lucas McConnell, who added 113 passing yards on a seven-for-13 day.

"This is just the start" said Bertoia to his jubilant troops in the locker room after the game. It was the former Warriors offensive lineman's first U-Sport victory as a head coach and the team's first win since the final game of the 2014 season when they downed York 32-31.

"Today was just one of those days I will never forget," said an emotional Bertoia in his postgame comments.

"It has been a long two years but our coaching staff has stuck to the game plan and it all came to fruition in today's victory. The support from the university, the department of athletics, and beyond has been amazing and to start off the season with a convincing win is very humbling and exciting."

Meanwhile, back in Waterloo, the Wilfrid Laurier Golden Hawks under head coach Michael Faulds also began the new season with a bang as the Purple and Gold shut out the University of Toronto Blues 39-0 on Sunday afternoon.

In his pre-season comments, Faulds, who was named top coach in the country last year, predicted starting quarterback Michael Knevel would get off to a productive start to the new season and he was absolutely correct.

The Brantford, Ont. pivot finished last year as the starter but this was his first full off-season knowing that he had the role secured.

"As an established starter, you get more reps and more attention", said Faulds, a former QB himself. "And there's also greater continuity with your receivers."

"He knows he has lots of weapons around him including a rushing unit that was tops in the country last year."

Knevel did not disappoint as he spearheaded the attack with a career-high 341 yards through the air on 25-for-39 passing. He threw for one touchdown and had no interceptions.

Kurleigh Gittens Jr. was the top receiver for the Golden Hawks. He notched nine catches for 110 yards and added another 128 more on returns. Gittens Jr. was a special teams all-star in 2016.

Also in his pre-season comments, Faulds tagged free safety Scott Hutter (London, Ont.) and boundary corner Godfrey Onyeka (Brampton, Ont.) as two players to watch on defence as well as "a D-line that has gotten even better this year" despite the loss of first-team OUA all-star and second-team all-Canadian Kwaku Boateng to the Edmonton Eskimos of the CFL.

“Our defence played outstanding as we obviously got the shutout,” said Faulds.

Laurier has a bye next week before next facing the Carleton Ravens (1-0) at University Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9 at 7 p.m.

The Warriors will next be in action at home on Labour Day Monday at 1 p.m. versus York with a chance to go 2-0 to start the new season.