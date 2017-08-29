Phil Longo has autonomy, control of the Ole Miss offence

OXFORD, Miss. — Mississippi's Phil Longo was hired to make a good offence even better.

After a crazy off-season, that's still the case. The 48-year-old offensive co-ordinator could have even more authority to make a quick imprint on the Rebels than was ever expected.

"Coach Longo will call the plays on offence, coach (Wesley) McGriff is going to call the plays on defence," Ole Miss interim coach Matt Luke said. "I'll certainly interject if I feel like I can help in any way, but I'm going to let those guys do their jobs."

Longo was hired by former Ole Miss coach Hugh Freeze, who abruptly resigned in July after the school found "personal misconduct" following research into his phone records. Freeze was regarded as the mastermind of an Ole Miss offence that consistently ranked among the most productive in the Southeastern Conference — especially in the passing categories.

But the Rebels often struggled to run the ball under Freeze, so Longo's main task was to establish a ground game that would work well in the program's spread offence concept.

The transition was well underway before Freeze's stunning resignation. Luke says he trusts Longo to see the project to completion and help the Rebels improve on last year's 5-7 record.

"I fully appreciate the fact that coach Luke has let us run with what we're doing," Longo said. "I think our kids are getting it now."

Longo's ability to keep the Ole Miss offence rolling will be under close scrutiny when the Rebels host South Alabama on Saturday in the season opener for both teams.

The Ole Miss offence has several promising young players that will determine whether Longo's offence is a success. Sophomore quarterback Shea Patterson threw for 880 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions in three starts last season.

Sophomore Greg Little will protect Patterson's blind side at left tackle while receivers like sophomore A.J. Brown — who caught 29 passes for 412 yards last season — will provide inviting targets.