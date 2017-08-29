Ticats CEO apologizes for hiring of Briles

Hamilton Tiger-Cats chief executive officer Scott Mitchell says the team reversed its decision on hiring scandal-plagued coach Art Briles after feeling the heat from fans and media.

Mitchell told reporters today that the hiring of Briles, who was fired last year as head coach at Baylor in the wake of a sexual assault scandal that included members of the football team, was a "poor decision that in retrospect shouldn't have been made."

The CFL club raised alarm bells when they announced the hiring of Briles as an assistant to new head coach June Jones in a statement Monday, and the move was widely criticized on social media.

Less than 11 hours after the announcement, the Ticats and CFL issued a joint statement reversing the decision to hire Briles.