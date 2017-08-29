McCown, starters could play in Jets' preseason finale

NEW YORK — Jets coach Todd Bowles says all of his healthy players could be available to play against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night — and that includes quarterbacks Josh McCown, Bryce Petty and Christian Hackenberg.

Bowles wouldn't reveal his plans Tuesday for the game, but also didn't rule out playing all three QBs. On Monday, the coach announced that McCown will be the Jets' starter in Week 1 at Buffalo on Sept. 10. McCown has played only the opening series of the preseason, leading New York to a touchdown against Tennessee.

Many teams typically rest their starters in the final preseason game, but Bowles left open the possibility that his top players could see some action.

Petty is healing from a sprained left knee, but Bowles is optimistic about his chances of being available to play against the Eagles.