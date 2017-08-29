Masoli to start for Ticats against Toronto

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats will start Jeremiah Masoli at quarterback when they host the Toronto Argonauts on Monday.

Head coach June Jones told reporters Tuesday that Masoli will start in place of Zach Collaros, who has struggled this season at the helm of the Ticats' offence.

Hamilton (0-8) sits last in the league in most major offensive categories, including points scored (148), possession time (25:54), passing yards (1,888) and rushing yards (459).

Masoli has made two relief appearances for the Ticats this season, completing 14-of-27 pass attempts for 145 yards and one interception.