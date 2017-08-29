Browns coach doesn't deny team trying to trade Haden

BEREA, Ohio — Joe Haden's bounce-back season might not happen with the Browns.

The two-time Pro Bowl cornerback, who has been limited by injuries the past two years, is reportedly being shopped and Cleveland coach Hue Jackson did nothing to clarify Haden's future.

Following Tuesday's practice, Jackson did not deny a CBSSports.com report that the Browns are "aggressively trying to trade" Haden.

"This is the time of year where everything starts happening," Jackson said when asked about the report. "Things start getting said. Obviously, I don't know that. But we'll deal with those things as we move forward."

Jackson deferred other questions about Haden to Sashi Brown, the team's executive vice-president of football operations.

"I trust Sashi and his group to make the right decisions for what's best for our football team," Jackson said. "Do I want Joe Haden on our football team? Yes, but whatever our organization thinks is best for our football team, that's what we'll do."

Agent Drew Rosenhaus declined to comment. The Browns did not make Haden available following practice.

Before the workout, Haden, who has been with the team since 2010, laughed as he and linebacker Christian Kirksey danced during stretching. Haden then joined the pre-practice huddle and barked with his teammates before lining up at cornerback the way he always does.

Soon, he could be doing it elsewhere.

Haden is to make $11.1 million this season, and the Browns could be trying to unload his contract to add a wide receiver because the team lacks playmakers at that position.