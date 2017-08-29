McMorris eyes December return after crash

Snowboard star Mark McMorris is planning a return to competition in December after a devastating crash earlier this year.

The 23-year-old from Regina broke his jaw and left arm, ruptured his spleen, fractured his pelvis and ribs and suffered a collapsed left lung in March when he crashed into a tree in the B.C. backcountry.

McMorris has been medically cleared to get back on his snowboard.

He told reporters on a conference call he's looking at December's Dew Tour event in Breckenridge, Colo., or perhaps an Air and Style event in Beijing earlier that month to make his comeback.