Giovinco earns player of the week honours

Sports 01:59 PM

Toronto FC forward Sebastian Giovinco is Major League Soccer's player of the week.

He scored three goals in two games last week to lift the club to a pair of wins.

The Italian scored his fifth direct free kick goal of the season, tying an MLS single-season record.

Giovinco now has 12 direct free kick goals in his MLS career, extending his lead atop the all-time leaderboard.

It's the third time this season Giovinco has earned player of the week honours.

By The Canadian Press

