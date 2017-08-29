Vontae Davis becomes newest addition to Colts' injury list

INDIANAPOLIS — Two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Vontae Davis is listed as week to week after coach Chuck Pagano said he was diagnosed with a "pretty significant" groin injury.
Davis was injured in Saturday at Pittsburgh. He missed practice Monday to get a second opinion.
On Tuesday, Pagano said Davis did not need surgery. And although he didn't provide a timetable for Davis' return, Pagano's wording usually indicates a player will miss multiple weeks.
The addition of Davis to the injury list is yet another complication with cut-downs looming Saturday.
His absence only complicates the decision-making process for Indy's front office with the cut-down deadline looming with Saturday afternoon. Davis had arguably the best training camp of his career and was projected to be one of the defensive stalwarts following Robert Mathis' retirement. Davis missed the first two games last season with an injured ankle and six games in 2012 with a knee injury.
Indy must figure out what to do without Davis, their top defender, or Andrew Luck, their best overall player. Luck remains on the physically unable to perform list following off-season surgery on his throwing shoulder. He still has not practiced and if he stays on PUP following the cuts, Luck would miss the first six weeks.
Last month, general manager Chris Ballard told reporters he expected Luck to be active for the season opener — a prognosis that doesn't appear to have changed.
"We'll have that discussion in the coming days," Pagano said when asked if PUP was an option. "But I don't foresee that happening."
Andrew Luck has not yet been activated, starting centre Ryan Kelly is out following foot surgery and now the Colts' top defensive player is out, too.
By Michael Marot, The Associated Press
Andrew Luck has not yet been activated, starting centre Ryan Kelly is out following foot surgery and now the Colts' top defensive player is out, too.
By Michael Marot, The Associated Press