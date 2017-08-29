Scotiabank adds to its stadium collection

The bank's interest was peaked when it became clear that others also were eager.

Scotiabank Arena is not to be confused with Scotiabank Saddledome (Calgary Flames), Scotiabank Centre (QMJHL's Halifax Mooseheads) or Scotiabank Field at Nat Bailey Stadium (Vancouver Canadians, the Northwest League).

Not to mention Scotiabank Place, which used to be the name of the Ottawa Senators' arena. The Sens' home is now called the Canadian Tire Centre.

For Torontonians, the switch caught many off guard. Air Canada has held the naming rights to the arena since it opened on Feb. 19, 1999. The ACC is part of the city's vernacular.

Compare that to the home of the Tampa Bay Lightning, which started as the Ice Palace in 1996 before becoming the St. Pete Times Forum, Tampa Bay Times Forum and now the Amalie Arena.

Prior to the ACC, the Leafs had called Maple Leaf Gardens home since 1931 — winning 11 Stanley Cups from 1932 to 1967.

Expect the Scotiabank logo to replace that of Air Canada atop the Bay Street building as well as under the jumbo scoreboard inside.

This deal also includes philanthropic opportunities with the MLSE Foundation, and a digital collaboration between MLSE and the Scotiabank Digital Factory.

The arena is also home to the Toronto Rock of the National Lacrosse League and a bustling stage for music.

"In Canada there is no busier place — and in a very important market for us" said Doig.

Toronto FC, also owned by MLSE, flies the flag of rival bank BMO. The Major League Soccer team wears the BMO name on its jersey and plays at BMO Field.

"Our relationship with BMO, BMO Field and TFC is unaffected by this announcement," said Hopkinson.

Scotiabank and communications giant Rogers are also big players in the Monopoly-like Canadian stadium market,

Rogers, which owns baseball's Blue Jays, boasts the Rogers Centre (Jays), Rogers Place (Edmonton Oilers) and Rogers Arena (Vancouver Canucks).

Those whose heads are spinning with arena name changes can take solace in the fact that they don't live in Naruto, Japan, where the local venue is named Pocari Sweat Stadium after a sports drink.

South of the border, Louisville has the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville while Phoenix has the Talking Stick Resort Arena.

And raise a glass to English soccer team Witton Albion FC, which used to play at Bargain Booze Stadium, now known as Wincham Park.

Follow @NeilMDavidson on Twitter

By Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press