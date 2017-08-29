Redskins' Taylor out for season with torn quadriceps tendon

ASHBURN, Va. — Washington Redskins defensive tackle Phil Taylor is out for the season after tearing his left quadriceps tendon.

Coach Jay Gruden announced the injury after practice Tuesday. Gruden said Taylor will have surgery to repair the tear on Wednesday.

After injuries derailed his career with the Cleveland Browns, Taylor was a good bet to make the Redskins' roster almost three years since he last played a regular-season game. The 2011 first-round pick had a chest injury in 2012 and then knee problems that led the Browns to release him.

Washington took a chance on Taylor regaining his past form and signed him to a one-year deal. The Redskins will rely on Ziggy Hood, Joey Mbu and possibly A.J. Francis to fill the void left by Taylor's season-ending injury.