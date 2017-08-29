Ga Tech's Johnson in no hurry to reveal starting quarterback

"Our guys know who's going to play, and I probably know who's going to play," Johnson said. "I might send it out on Twitter here in a day or two. Who knows? We'll get through a couple of more practices and it'll be one of these four guys. I promise."

The coach has settled on a starting B-back, a position that suddenly came open a couple of weeks ago when the top returning rusher, Dedrick Mills , was kicked off the team for violating athletic department rules.

Sophomore KirVonte Benson, who has never carried the ball in a college game, beat out Quaide Weimerskirch, Jerry Howard and Jordan Ponchez-Mason.

"He's probably the fastest guy we've had a B-back," Johnson said of the new starter. "I think he's got a good skillset for it. Will he play fast and tough? We'll see. If not, one of those others guys will play."

It will certainly be difficult to replace Mills, a dynamic player who was MVP of the TaxSlayer Bowl in what turned out to be his final college game. Georgia Tech also lost its second-leading rusher, Marcus Marshall, who decided to transfer at the end of last season when it looked as though he would be stuck behind Mills on the depth chart.

Johnson shrugged off the losses.

"Look, we played two guys a year ago. One had over 700 yards and one had almost 700 yards. The guy who plays this year will have much or more," the coach vowed. "Certain guys played last year. They were good players, but it's not like, 'Oh my god, let's cancel the season because we don't have them.' Remember, they were unknown when they played a year ago."

Johnson has yet to name a starting kicker, either. Freshman Brenton King was recruited to take over for four-year starter Harrison Butker, but sophomore Shawn Davis is apparently still in the mix.

"I probably know who I'm going to use there, too," Johnson said. "We'll kick right up until the time we play and if it changes, it changes."

The punting job is settled. Freshman Pressley Harvin III earned the spot over redshirt freshman Shea Underwood.

Now, about that quarterback.

"I'm not in any big hurry,'" Johnson said, "to tell everybody who it is."

