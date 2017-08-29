Florida State, safety Derwin James set to challenge Alabama

"When the coach is getting on you it's because of a reason. It's because of something that you see, that they see," he said. "I didn't get that at first coming in, but now I understand why the coaches are on me so hard."

Despite limited action last year, James comes into the season hailed as the best defensive player in college football by a couple of national publications. James is expected to be even better than he was as in 2015 when he started eight games as a freshman and was second on the team in tackles with 91, including 9.5 for loss and 4.5 sacks.

James has drawn comparisons to former Michigan standout Jabrill Peppers because of his versatility. Besides lining up at safety, James has played end in certain pass-rushing situations. He also occasionally is used as a linebacker or a corner against a slot receiver.

Besides playing defence, James is expected to see time at punt returner and could even see a couple plays on offence at receiver.

But he'll likely be needed to make his biggest impact vs. the Crimson Tide on defence.

Florida State has struggled against dual-threat quarterbacks the past couple seasons, but James thinks his return and that the unit has a better understanding of the scheme should help against Alabama and Jalen Hurts.

Last season Hurts accounted for 3,734 yards of total offence and 36 touchdowns. He also had one game where he threw for over 300 yards and rushed for over 100.

Hurts said FSU's defence reminds him a lot of Alabama's.

"They're fast, physical, a lot of range, tall. We're up for a challenge," Hurts said. "It is going to come down to who executes the best."

Despite the fanfare this opener is receiving — it is the first-ever opening week matchup of preseason top-3 teams since the AP started selecting them in 1950 — James is trying to focus on the entire season and trying to get the Seminoles back to the College Football Playoff for the first time since 2014.

"It's great to have those things, but I feel like I haven't reached my full potential yet," James said. "I'm just trying to make a name for myself. I want to live off my own legacy. I don't mind being compared to somebody but I really want to create my own legacy so that one day kids can say, 'I want to be like Derwin James.'"

