Woodbridge Striker earns national team stint

ALLISTON, Ont. — Wednesday promises to be a special day for Michael Krzeminski.

After catching the eye of Canada coach Octavio Zambrano while playing for the Woodbridge Strikers of League 1 Ontario, the 23-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., has earned an invitation to train for the day with the national team.

Zambrano and the Canadians are practising north of Toronto this week in preparation for Saturday's friendly with Jamaica at BMO Field.

"In my opinion, a very good player," Zambrano said Tuesday.