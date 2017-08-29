Matthew Stafford has more time, money to help Lions win

"And I think making this contract and doing this contract with Matthew and his representatives was one step into a long process that we're building."

Lions receiver Golden Tate is thankful he will be able to keep catching passes from Stafford thanks to the new deal.

"He's proved that he is a top-tier quarterback," Tate said. "He is an elite quarterback. He's tough as nails. ... He's got the best arm in the league, in my opinion. His touch is great, and it's getting better."

Stafford's financial portfolio is getting better, too.

He is entering the last year of his $53 million, three-year deal. After being drafted out of Georgia, he got $41.7 million in guarantees as part of a six-year contract worth $78 million.

What is Stafford going to buy with his latest contract?

"A bunch of diapers," he joked as his wife sat nearby, holding their 5-month-old twin daughters .

After shoulder and knee injuries stunted Stafford's first two seasons, he has been healthy and durable enough to play in every game the past six years.

He won the 2011 AP NFL Comeback Player of the Year award after throwing for more than 5,000 yards and helping the Lions end their 11-season drought of not appearing in the playoffs.

Back then, he helped the Lions become the first team in league history to rally to win four games after being down by at least 13 points, including a pair of 20-plus point comebacks.

Despite the retirement of Calvin Johnson before last season, he helped Detroit become the league's first team to come back from fourth-quarter deficits to win eight games in a season.

"If you take a look at him and watch how he functions in the last portion of ball games that are tight, he doesn't flinch," Detroit coach Jim Caldwell said. "He doesn't get nervous, and he's gallant in those settings. So that sticks out, and I think it will be a hallmark throughout his career."

