Michigan State eager to put last 12 months in the past

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Over three weeks ago, at media day, Mark Dantonio stated emphatically that his Michigan State team would be ready when it was time for the season opener against Bowling Green.

Now, game week has arrived, and Dantonio's attitude hasn't changed.

"We're very, very ready to go," he said Tuesday. "It's been a long time coming. We sat and waited for about nine months for this opportunity, so we'll be ready."

For most of Dantonio's tenure, a game like this might have felt like a tuneup for Michigan State, but after a terrible 2016 season and a tumultuous off-season, the opportunity to take the field again — regardless of the opponent — is cause for excitement. Last year's 3-9 record was humbling for the Spartans, who enter Saturday's game amid little fanfare after spending most of the past seven years among the Big Ten's elite.

"We need a starting point. This will give us a starting point, one way or the other," said Dantonio, who is entering his 11th season as Michigan State's coach. "We've got players that can play anywhere in the country. I'm very, very — feel very strong on that."

The Michigan State depth chart underscores the challenge facing Dantonio and his team. The first-team defence includes six sophomores, and on offence, there are five sophomores and a redshirt freshman listed among the first teamers.

It's a young team and — with the exception of some good depth at running back — an unproven one.

"I think we're a lot ready," junior LJ Scott, one of those talented running backs, said Tuesday. "If you would have seen in practice today, we had a few fights out there. ... I think we're all ready to go. We've got something to prove."

After reaching college football's playoff in 2015, the Spartans looked sluggish in last year's win over Furman in their opener. In retrospect, that may have been a sign of things to come.

Michigan State started 2-0, then didn't win another game until November. In the off-season that followed, four players were dismissed from the team amid sexual assault allegations. The damage to the program's reputation — both on and off the field — was obvious .