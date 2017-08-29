Stanton strikes again; 18th HR in August ties ML record

WASHINGTON — Miami Marlins slugger Giancarlo Stanton has tied the major league record with his 18th home run in August, bashing his 51st of the season in the first inning of a game against the Washington Nationals.

Stanton matched the mark set by Rudy York with the Detroit Tigers in August 1937. Stanton's drive Tuesday night off Edwin Jackson landed deep in the left-field stands and came after a 26-minute rain delay. He extended the Marlins' franchise record for most homers in a month.

Stanton is two shy of tying Sammy Sosa for the most homers in any month. Sosa had 20 in June 1998 and finished with 66 that season.

Stanton entered Tuesday batting .381 with 35 RBIs in August. He's won a pair of NL Player of the Week awards this month.