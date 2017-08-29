Nadal says it's noisy under US Open roof, despite changes

Told of Nadal's complaint Tuesday, Widmaier agreed "it was loud in there today, especially with the roof closed." He said the USTA plans "to continue to work with sound experts" to see what else can be done.

Another player who spent some time under the roof in Ashe on Tuesday was French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko, whose first-round victory was completed there after being shifted from Court 17 because of the rain.

"For me, was fine, but I was there only, like, three games," she said. "Probably not enough time to really hear that noise or realize something like that."

Nadal said the noise under the roof at Flushing Meadows is worse than when the covers atop arenas at Wimbledon and the Australian Open are closed.

"I understand it's a show, at the end of the day, and I enjoy that. I feel part of this, of course. But under the roof, we need to be a little bit more strict about the noise, in my opinion, no?" he said. "Because all the noise stays inside, and this is difficult, no?"

Widmaier said the USTA expects things to be less problematic as the two-week tournament continues.

"What we noticed last year is that during the first week of the competition, there was noticeable crowd noise, both with the roof open and closed. Of course, that's exacerbated when the roof is closed. However, we also noticed that as the tournament progressed, and the matches became more compelling, the crowd noise reduced," he said. "It is early in the tournament, and we expect that as the tournament goes on, there will be more of a hush in the seating."

