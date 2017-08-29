Neil Olshey agrees to multi-year extension with Blazers

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Trail Blazers have agreed to a multi-year contract extension with President of Basketball Operations Neil Olshey.

The team did not disclose terms of the deal, which runs through the 2020-21 season.

Olshey was named general manager in 2012 and promoted to his current positon in 2015. His first year he was involved in the draft that landed guard Damian Lillard and the team's hiring of head coach Terry Stotts. The next year Portland drafted CJ McCollum.

Portland has been to the playoffs in each of the last four seasons.