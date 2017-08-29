Packers looking for depth behind Matthews, Perry at OLB

Rookie Vince Biegel, a fourth-round draft pick, remains sidelined following foot surgery in May. It's possible he will open the regular season on the physically unable to perform list, which would keep him out for the first six weeks.

Having missed all of training camp, Biegel will face a "major challenge" to work himself into the rotation once he passes his physical, Moss said.

"If Vince Biegel was to be placed on the (53-man roster) and we were in position get him ready to play, we wouldn't call upon him to do something out of his range, out of his comfort zone," Moss said. "We would all love for him to be in game-ready, be in season-ready condition, but that's not the case."

The Packers will count on Fackrell, Elliott and the rest of their young backups in Thursday's preseason finale against the Los Angeles Rams.

Matthews (groin tightness) and Perry (ankle) were knocked out of Saturday's preseason game, didn't practice on Tuesday and won't play on Thursday. Speaking before Tuesday's practice, coach Mike McCarthy said he didn't have any "long-term" concern about either of the injuries.

That's crucial because of the uncertainty behind that duo. Peppers and Jones played more than 1,100 snaps last season and Thompson added only one major piece to the position in the off-season in Biegel.

"It's too close to the final cut to do much retrospecting," Thompson said. "We're getting ready to play a season and you don't have a lot of time to come back over what you think were mistakes or ... good moves or bad moves. You just keep going."

