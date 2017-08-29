Blankenship wins placekicking duties for No. 15 Georgia

ATHENS, Ga. — Rodrigo Blankenship will be the starting placekicker when No. 15 Georgia opens its season against Appalachian State on Saturday.

Blankenship beat out David Marvin, a graduate transfer from Wofford. Coach Kirby Smart says Blankenship won the job with his consistency through preseason practice.

Blankenship made 14 of 18 field goal attempts as a freshman in 2016.

Smart also announced redshirt freshman outside linebacker Chauncy Manac will transfer to Garden City (Kansas) Community College.