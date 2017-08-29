Canada eliminated from FIBA AmeriCup

BAHIA BLANCA, Argentina — Xavier Rathan-Mayes had 22 points and eight rebounds as Canada defeated Venezuela 75-66 in preliminary round play on Tuesday night at the FIBA AmeriCup.

The Canadians finished the tournament with a 1-2 record and failed to advance into the semifinals.

"These games are about passion as much as they are about tactics and strategy," said Canada head coach Roy Rana. "I think we got better and better and it's been nothing but a positive experience here."

Andrew Nicholson added 12 points for Canada while Dyshawn Pierre had a team-high 11 rebounds.