He was a natural on TV, quick-witted, spontaneous and unafraid. In 1996, Herbstreit, the former Ohio State quarterback, joined Corso and host Chris Fowler on "GameDay."

"Everything he did, I mimicked," Herbstreit said of Corso.

That relationship has grown from coach-quarterback to more father-son over two decades. Herbstreit said he would turn to Corso for advice on marriage and raising kids. As for making it in TV, Corso said Herbstreit needed only a little guidance.

"I kept harping on him, first thing: You're so good looking. Make sure you're not off camera," Corso said.

On May 16, 2009, at 8:30 a.m., Corso went to get the paper in front of his home in Florida. When he came back inside, his wife could tell something was very wrong. He was having a stroke.

"I vowed that I'd be back — and I couldn't talk," Corso said. He did make it back that season. He was slower, more deliberate.

"You have to realize you'll never be the same," Corso said. "But you have to adjust your life."

He adjusted and so did "GameDay." Especially Herbstreit.

During the taping of the season preview show last week in Bristol, Corso touted Oklahoma State quarterback Mason Rudolph as his Heisman Trophy pick. Later in the segment, he referred to Rudolph as Randolph and Herbstreit turned it into a funny exchange involving Davis and Howard, too. In another segment about what conference will be the best this season, Corso responded with how Alabama would beat Florida State. Herbstreit, this time more subtly but with a smile, steered the conversation back on topic.

"The worst thing I can do is correct him a lot," Herbstreit said. "So it's a very fine line between never embarrassing him, never correcting him too much, or letting him comfortably get his words out. Not jumping to the rescue too soon, but not letting him just hang out there alone."

Fitting said Corso is usually involved in about half of the 3-hour show's 11 or 12 segments. The "GameDay" crew is keenly aware of making sure Corso is not alone on camera when he gets stuck.

"It quickly becomes much more conversational. Kirk can help Lee through it. He puts his arm on coach. It's much more comfortable and tolerable for the viewer than ... that isolated shot," Fitting said.

On Thursday night, a special edition of "GameDay" will air from Bloomington, Indiana, before the Hoosiers play No. 2 Ohio State. It will be the first time Corso has seen Indiana play in person since he was coach from 1973-82. Later this season, he will make his 300th head-gear pick. The first came at Ohio State when he convinced Herbstreit to help him get Brutus Buckeye's head.

Herbstreit said thinking about "GameDay" without Corso is "terrifying." Corso said he will keep doing the show as long ESPN lets him.

"If they don't think I can contribute to the show then tell me, 'OK, Lee, it's time for you to go.' I'll go," he said. "That's it. I just want to go. I (don't) want no rocking chair."

___

Follow Ralph D. Russo at www.Twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP

___

More college football coverage at http://collegefootball.ap.org/ and www.Twitter.com/AP_Top25

By Ralph D. Russo, The Associated Press