Choo paces Rangers' 12-2 rout of Astros in Florida

Seating was limited to the lower level, with tickets going for $10 each. Some Astros fans wore orange T-shirts, one Rangers fan showed up wearing a Dak Prescott football jersey and a handful of people showed up in Tampa Bay Rays gear.

Small crowds are routine at the Trop, where the Rays rank last in the major leagues in attendance, averaging just 15,614 per game — roughly half — what the Astros (30,661) and Rangers (31,370) have drawn in their home stadiums this season.

"I'm really disappointed that some more people didn't show up. It's no big secret that the Rays could move, and Major League Baseball is watching this," Tampa resident Jeff Justin, who described himself as a Cubs fan who supports the Rays, said. "This is sad. It really is."

Texas manager Jeff Banister said before the game that the prospect of the series attracting small crowds should not affect either team's commitment to playing for people affected by the storm.

"If at this moment they need people in the stands to have them charged up to play the game," Banister said, "they aren't playing for the right reasons."

IMPENDING DECISION

There's still been no official announcement on where the Astros will play this weekend's "home" series against the New York Mets, though it likely will be Tropicana Field. If the team, which begins a 10-game trip after facing the Mets, remains in St. Petersburg through Sunday it will wind up playing 19 consecutive games away from Minute Maid Park.

"Nineteen-day trips are never easy, if that's what it turns out to be, but it's also a time when you want to be there with all the chaos going on in Houston," Astros broadcaster Todd Kalas said. "It's a very emotional time for a lot of the guys involved. Many of them have family members who have either had to evacuate or are in the process of evacuating, so it's nonstop communication back home and certainly a lot of concern and fear."

UP NEXT

LHP Dallas Keuchel (11-2, 2.58 ERA) seeks his 12th victory for the Astros on Wednesday night. The Rangers will counter with RHP Andrew Cashner (7-9, 3.44).

By Fred Goodall, The Associated Press