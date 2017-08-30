Canada beats U.S. for gold at Americas Cup

CALI, Colombia — Cindy Ouellet scored 35 points as Canada downed the United States 82-56 on Tuesday night to win gold at the wheelchair basketball Americas Cup.

Arinn Young added 15 points and seven rebounds for the Canadians.

The Canadian men advanced into their championship game with a 69-43 victory over Brazil in semifinal action.

Canada takes on the U.S. for gold on Wednesday.