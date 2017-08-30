Scores and Schedule

Tuesday's Games
MLB
American League
Boston 3 Toronto 0
Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Baltimore 4 Seattle 0
Texas 12 Houston 2
Minnesota 6 Chicago White Sox 4
Kansas City 6 Tampa Bay 2
L.A. Angels 8 Oakland 2
National League
Atlanta at Philadelphia, ppd.
Washington 8 Miami 3
Cincinnati 14 N.Y. Mets 4
St. Louis 10 Milwaukee 2
Chicago Cubs 4 Pittsburgh 1
Colorado 7 Detroit 3
Arizona 7 L.A. Dodgers 6
San Diego 6 San Francisco 3
Interleague
Colorado 7 Detroit 3
---
Wednesday's Games
(All times Eastern)
MLB
American League
Cleveland (Bauer 13-8) at N.Y. Yankees (Garcia 5-8), 1:05 p.m., 1st game
Seattle (Miranda 8-6) at Baltimore (Bundy 12-8), 3:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Tomlin 7-9) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 10-5), 4:35 p.m., 2nd game
Boston (Porcello 8-15) at Toronto (Happ 6-10), 7:07 p.m.
Texas (Cashner 7-9) vs Houston (Keuchel 11-2), 7:10 p.m. at St. Petersburg, Fla.
Chicago White Sox (Holland 7-13) at Minnesota (Berrios 11-6), 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Odorizzi 6-7) at Kansas City (Vargas 14-8), 8:15 p.m.
Oakland (Graveman 4-4) at L.A. Angels (Bridwell 7-2), 10:07 p.m.
National League
Atlanta (Teheran 8-11) at Philadelphia (Eickhoff 4-7), 1:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Martinez 10-9) at Milwaukee (Anderson 7-3), 2:10 p.m.
Miami (Worley 2-3) at Washington (Scherzer 13-5), 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Montero 2-9) at Cincinnati (Bailey 4-6), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Nova 11-11) at Chicago Cubs (Quintana 8-11), 8:05 p.m.
San Francisco (Blach 8-10) at San Diego (Wood 3-4), 9:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 5-6) at Arizona (Ray 10-5), 9:40 p.m.
Interleague
Detroit (Verlander 9-8) at Colorado (Bettis 0-1), 3:10 p.m.
---
By The Canadian Press
