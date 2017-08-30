Cron's 2 home runs power Angels to 8-2 win over Athletics

"On a night where a starter maybe struggles a little bit and he does what he did tonight, that's going to be really important for us," manager Mike Scioscia said.

Oakland starter Chris Smith (0-4) didn't fare much better than Scribner. Smith went 3 2/3 innings and allowed seven runs — six earned — on five hits and two walks.

Maldonado added a solo homer in the fourth to extend the Angels' lead to 6-2. Revere got his second RBI on a single that scored Maybin.

"We need to win ballgames," Cron said. "The pitching staff has been great all year, and when we score eight we're going to win the game. Just another example of that tonight."

Oakland got home runs from Joyce and Matt Olson in the second to make it 5-2.

Umpires used video review to examine Olson's 10th homer of the year after Scioscia came onto the field for a conversation, and replay confirmed the ball hit the yellow line over the advertising in right field.

"He can hit," A's manager Bob Melvin said. "He's finally getting comfortable and getting to play a good portion of the time. This is the first real opportunity he's gotten and he's taking advantage of it."

TROUT DONATES TO HURRICANE RELIEF

Trout sat out his second straight game because of a stiff neck caused by a hard collision with the outfield wall on Sunday. He said he could have played, but wanted to be cautious and expects to be back on Wednesday.

The slugger stayed busy on Tuesday, announcing that he would donate $27,000 to the American Red Cross for Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

"We play the Astros and we go to that city a few times a year. Seeing the city, how beautiful it is, and just seeing the pictures and seeing how devastated (it is) . The floods are just overtaking everything, so it's the least I can do," said Trout, who wears No. 27. "Every little bit helps."

TRAINER'S ROOM

Athletics: Melvin hinted that C Josh Phegley (oblique) and OF Jake Smolinski (shoulder) could return from the disabled list when rosters expand on Friday. Phegley has missed the last 33 games with a strained muscle, while Smolinski has not played this season after undergoing arthroscopic surgery in March. "You may see them soon," Melvin said.

Angels: RHP Bud Norris (knee) was placed on the 10-day DL. ... RHP Andrew Bailey (shoulder) will miss the rest of the season. Bailey was limited to four appearances because of ongoing issues with his right shoulder. He allowed one hit in four scoreless innings of relief.

UP NEXT

Athletics: RHP Kendall Graveman (4-4, 4.24 ERA) has lost four of his last five road starts, including a 2-1 defeat at Angel Stadium on April 27.

Angels: RHP Parker Bridwell (7-2, 2.89) dropped his last outing 2-1 at home to Houston, marking only the second defeat for the Angels this season in his 13 starts.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

By Dan Greenspan, The Associated Press