New co-ordinator hoping less is more for Notre Dame defence

Of course, major change doesn't happen overnight, "anytime you go somewhere and try to implement your philosophy, initially, it's not something the kids are ready for," Elko said.

But through the spring and summer and into August, Elko's repetitious approach to fundamentals began to take hold.

"Our strength has to be all 11 guys playing this defence together," Elko continued. "How to play fundamental football, that's our strength and that's what makes me happy today."

Defences at his two previous stops -- Wake Forest and Bowling Green — used the approach to become among the best in the country at forcing turnovers and several other important categories.

Elko's Demon Deacons were 10th in takeaways last season. Notre Dame was 104th, leaving this as another area of daily emphasis for improvement.

"I've even had to adjust our practice schedules to make certain that we get that time in the schedule," Kelly said of Elko's routine, "so he can drill that to the point where he feels comfortable that we're getting to that fundamental kind of football."

Another area Kelly singled out for mandatory defensive improvement — and another area Elko's previous teams have excelled in — is run defence. Wake Forest finished 33rd in run stoppage last season. Notre Dame was 72nd.

In fact, the Irish haven't been ranked higher than No. 70 in rushing defence since 2012 when they finished No. 11 against the run and played Alabama for the national title.

"Playing really good run defence," Kelly said. "It starts there."

The players are buying into Elko's style and system. It's hard not to after the struggles of last season.

"I love his energy," sophomore lineman Daelin Hayes said of his new coach. "There's an understanding between us in what's expected and how he wants us to go out and play. I think that level of understanding between him and his players and being on the same page has been huge."

By Todd Burlage, The Associated Press