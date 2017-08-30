Australia needs 66 runs, Bangladesh 3 wickets in 1st test

DHAKA, Bangladesh — Left-arm spin bowler Shakib Al Hasan helped Bangladesh reduce Australia to 199-7 and place the visitors in danger of losing the first test after David Warner hit a century on the fourth day Wednesday.

Shakib returned figures of 4-68 and his fellow left arm spinner Taijul Islam had 2-49 as Australia lost five wickets for just 37 runs in the first session, resuming the day on 109-2.

Australia still needed 66 runs with three wickets remaining to win only its third match in the subcontinent in the last decade on a tricky wicket that carried invariable bounce.

Glenn Maxwell, on 14, and Pat Cummins on 2 were set to resume the Australian batting in the second session.