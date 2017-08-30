Indiana, No. 2 Ohio St. savour opening night's glitz, glamour

Allen has wisely left out any historical references.

The daunting numbers show why.

Ohio State has won 22 straight in the series, including a 2010 game that was later vacated. Indiana hasn't beaten the Buckeyes since 1988.

The Hoosiers, meanwhile, haven't beaten a Top 25 team on opening weekend since 1968, are 1-9 all-time against ranked teams in Week 1 and are 0-6 against the Top 10 in season openers.

Still, Buckeyes coach Urban Meyer also knows how treacherous early season road games can be — as the Buckeyes found out in a Week 2 loss at Virginia Tech three years ago. They rebounded from that early slip up to win the national title.

A repeat in Thursday's conference opener, as Meyer knows, could doom Ohio State's title hopes before the second act even begins.

So Meyer will rely on the Buckeyes' experience to deliver another marquee performance.

"Last year was very alarming because our whole team was new," he said. "This year is a little more comfort because guys have been in the environment before. This is a whole different set of circumstances because it's on the road in a Big Ten game. But we've practiced as such."

Here are some other things to watch Thursday night:

INVINCIBLE

Ohio State's top running back Mike Weber has been slowed by a hamstring injury over the last month, giving true freshman J.K. Dobbins a chance to take the majority of first-team snaps. He's already No. 2 on the depth chart.

How will the Buckeyes use them? Meyer said Monday that Weber, who rushed for 1,093 yards last season, was "almost ready" after recently returning to full speed. Even if Dobbins doesn't start, he's expected to play a key role.

THE REPLACEMENTS

Indiana has produced four 1,000-yard runners over the last three seasons — and Devine Redding is trying to become the third straight Hoosiers back to make an opening day NFL roster.

But this year, there's no clear-cut starter and Allen plans to use a handful of backs. Reliable Mike Majette is expected to start, but expect to see Devonte Williams and Cole Gest among others.

ALL THE RIGHT MOVES

The Hoosiers aren't quite sure whether they'll be facing Wilson's offence or Meyer's offence. Either way, they'll have to adjust on the fly.

Not surprisingly, Ohio State isn't dropping hints.

"We've done more unscripted plays than we ever have," Meyer said, referring to practice. "I'll just throw the ball down second-and-one, third-and-six, on purpose. They can't look off a sheet. They have to call plays. Done a very nice job."

THE WATCH MEN

Indiana's defence revolves around linebacker Tegray Scales and cornerback Rashard Fant.

Scales, a senior from Cincinnati, led the nation in tackles for loss (23 1/2) last season and finished with 93 tackles. Fant, a fifth -year senior, is the Football Bowl Subdivision's active leader with 48 passes defencesdefenced and 44 pass breakups in 38 career games. Both need to play well for the Hoosiers to achieve their goal of being a Top 25 defence this year.

THE COMEBACK COACH

Former Hoosiers coach Lee Corso, who is better known for using mascot heads to pick teams on "GameDay," will be honoured with the Bill Orwig Award at the end of the first quarter. The award honours non-alums who have made outstanding contributions to Indiana.

By Michael Marot, The Associated Press