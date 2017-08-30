Gibbs leaves Arsenal after 13 years, joins West Brom

WEST BROMWICH, England — England left back Kieran Gibbs has joined West Bromwich Albion after falling out of favour at Arsenal.

West Brom announced the signing of Gibbs on Wednesday for an undisclosed fee, ending a 13-year stay at his boyhood club. He was behind Nacho Monreal and new signing Saed Kolasinac in the list of left backs at Arsenal.

The 27-year-old Gibbs has played 10 times for England and more than 200 times for Arsenal.

By The Associated Press