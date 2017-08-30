West Brom secures Gibbs from Arsenal, Krychowiak from PSG

WEST BROMWICH, England — West Bromwich Albion signed left back Kieran Gibbs from Arsenal on Wednesday and agreed to a season-long loan for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak.

Gibbs fell out of favour at Arsenal, ending a 13-year stay at his boyhood club, for whom he played more than 200 games.

He was behind Nacho Monreal and new signing Saed Kolasinac in the list of left backs at Arsenal and hadn't featured in any of the team's first three Premier League matches this season.

The 27-year-old Gibbs, who has played 10 times for England, signed a four-year deal at West Brom.

The central England club highlighted how Krychowiak has "abandoned the opportunity of playing Champions League football" this season by moving to West Brom. The 27-year-old Poland international is awaiting international clearance for the move.

The deadline for Premier League clubs to sign players is 2200 GMT Thursday before the transfer window closes until January.

Also Wednesday, Tottenham signed Argentina under-20 defender Juan Foyth on a five-year deal from Estudiantes, where he had established himself in the first team.

The 19-year-old Foyth will play under Tottenham's Argentine coach, Mauricio Pochettino, but will likely have to bide his time before getting into the side, with Spurs having many options at centre back.

