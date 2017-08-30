Coyotes captain Shane Doan retires

Doan announced his decision to retire in an Arizona newspaper.

He recalled the excitement of his first NHL game on Oct. 7, 1995 — he had two assists — and said he "probably" knew that April 8, 2017 would be his last NHL game.

"I felt an indescribable wave of emotion to have the support that I've had over the years from the fans throughout all of the uncertainty," Doan wrote in the Arizona Republic. "You have always defended me and supported me. Playing in front of you has honestly been one of the greatest experiences of my life."

Doan, who entered the league as a teenager, described retirement as "one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make."

Hailing from the tiny town of Halkirk, Doan ultimately grew up in sunny Arizona, building a family there. He signed a five-year deal with the club in 2007 and another four-year pact after that.

"If Shane all of a sudden jumped for greener pastures five, six, seven, eight years ago, I'm not quite sure this franchise would still be here as we sit here today," said Maloney, who believes Doan could thrive in a managerial role down the line.

It's still uncertain where the Coyotes will play long-term with NHL commissioner Gary Bettman stating in May that the club could not succeed with the current arena in Glendale.

Doan got closest to winning a Stanley Cup in 2012 when the Coyotes lost the Western Conference final to the Los Angeles Kings.

Doan never won a major NHL award and probably falls short of Hall of Fame consideration, but he brought a consistently rugged brand to hockey in Arizona with renowned leadership and a knack for the net. He even managed to pot 28 goals at age 39 before dropping off to just six goals in 74 games in what stands as his final NHL season.

Jarome Iginla was the only player to amass more goals or points from the 1995 draft class.

The Coyotes admittedly bungled his exit from the franchise.

After signing him to a one-year deal last summer, the club released a statement on June 19 noting the need to "move on" with a younger group. A few weeks later the team's owner, Andrew Barroway, said he regretted not informing Doan of the decision himself while also reiterating the choice as the "right hockey decision."

Though no NHL job surfaced for Doan this summer as an unrestricted free agent, his services were being considered for the 2018 Canadian Olympic team — which won't have NHL players for the first time since 1994. Team Canada general manager Sean Burke said he reached out to Doan's representative earlier this month.

Doan represented Canada at the 2006 Olympics, also suiting up for six world championships as well as the World Cup of Hockey in 2004.

By Jonas Siegel, The Canadian Press