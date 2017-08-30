Browns release cornerback Joe Haden after 7 seasons

BEREA, Ohio — Former Pro Bowl cornerback Joe Haden has been released by the Cleveland Browns.

Haden has been slowed by injuries the past two seasons. The Browns felt he was no longer going to help them and terminated his contract Wednesday. The team had been trying to trade Haden, who was one of its captains last season.

The 28-year-old Haden made the Pro Bowl in 2013 and 2014 before the team signed him to a five-year, $67.5 million extension. Haden's departure leaves the Browns, who went 1-15 last season, thin on experience and depth in their secondary.

Haden played in just 18 games the past two seasons because of injuries. He played in 13 games last season despite a serious groin injury.