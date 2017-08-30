Canada loses at U20 rugby tournament

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay — Lachlan Currie and Jake Thiel scored tries in a losing cause as Canada dropped a 31-16 decision to Namibia at the World Rugby U20 Trophy 2017.

The eight-team tournament is a second-tier under-20 championship with the winner earning promotion to the elite World Rugby U20 Championship.

Namibia ran up a 12-0 lead and never trailed in rainy conditions Tuesday at Estadio Charrua, scoring five tries. Canada cut the lead to 12-8 at halftime but Namibia pulled ahead in the second half. Will Kelly kicked two penalties for Canada.

Canada's George Barton and Thiel were sent to the sin-bin in the second half.