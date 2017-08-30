Panthers and Baycats have a respectful rivalry that plays out on the baseball field

Two years shy of celebrating 100 seasons of existence, the Intercounty Baseball League’s Kitchener Panthers have played through some memorable match-ups over a storied history.

Their biggest rival of late is a Barrie Baycats franchise that has won three straight championships after joining the league at the turn of the decade. The two are also squaring off in the IBL championship for the second time in the three seasons this week.

With the Panthers finishing a spot behind the first-place Baycats in the regular season, Kitchener Manager Dave teBoekhorst commented after his team’s Game 2 loss that it’s a match-up that consists of mutual respect.

“They’re the top dog, the heavyweight champ. We have to go through them to hit our ultimate goal,” said teBoekhorst. “They’re good – that’s the bottom line. They don’t make mistakes but they capitalize on the ones you make.”