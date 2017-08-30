Panthers and Baycats have a respectful rivalry that plays out on the baseball field

Two years shy of celebrating 100 seasons of existence, the Intercounty Baseball League’s Kitchener Panthers have played through some memorable match-ups over a storied history.
Their biggest rival of late is a Barrie Baycats franchise that has won three straight championships after joining the league at the turn of the decade. The two are also squaring off in the IBL championship for the second time in the three seasons this week.
With the Panthers finishing a spot behind the first-place Baycats in the regular season, Kitchener Manager Dave teBoekhorst commented after his team’s Game 2 loss that it’s a match-up that consists of mutual respect.
“They’re the top dog, the heavyweight champ. We have to go through them to hit our ultimate goal,” said teBoekhorst. “They’re good – that’s the bottom line. They don’t make mistakes but they capitalize on the ones you make.”
Adding to the tale-of-the-tape of this year’s championship tilt, teBoekhorst admitted to having “nothing but good things to say about “Goose” — the Baycats Manager Angus Roy — who he has known since their own playing days.
Roy, the 2014 Executive and Field Manager of the Year, also highlighted the “friendships on the other side” and the fact that he has “known (teBoekhorst) forever.”
“It’s good competition — really good,
clean baseball,” when asked to size up the two heavyweights.
“It’s two teams playing hard. There’s no trash-talking going either way. It’s the game in its purest form and it’s always fun to come play these guys,” said Roy.
One of the reasons for that being the case is the almost identical approach in managerial philosophy — or instilling “a culture of competitiveness, accountability”, as Roy summarized it.
“Our end goal is, if you talk to anybody in the dressing room, they don’t care about individual statistics. At the end of every game, we’re trying to score more runs than the other team. We don’t care how it happens …” he said.
“We’ve reached a point where, when people come in … and somebody’s not hustling down the line, they’re talked to immediately in the dugout. I don’t have to do anything anymore from that standpoint.”
Putting players in the best position to be successful and being reactive to situations is also a common focus, with Kitchener’s bench boss especially stressing the need for focus and “don’t make errors” — especially against the two-time defending champions.
“Just elevating your game is the only way to (win),” said teBoekhorst.
With Roy acknowledging how their opponents are “good offensively and they’re never out of a game,” there’s not a chance of letting his team relax even after taking the series lead. “Kitchener’s a great baseball team, phenomenal players offensively, defensively and on the mound,” he said.
On the flip side, teBoekhorst was still exuding confidence even knowing the tall task ahead both statistically and psychologically — with his team not having beaten Barrie since June 19, 2016.
“We don’t die, we don’t quit until that final out. I’ve got all the confidence in the world of our guys.”
