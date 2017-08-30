ACC hopes success of Jackson, Clemson provides boost in '17

If so, such a box-office boost figures to be tough to tangibly measure.

The last Heisman winner to return to school was Jameis Winston, who came back to Florida State in 2014 after leading the Seminoles to their most recent national title. Their home attendance increased by 9 per cent that year — probably due to several factors including Winston and Florida State's schedule that season included home games against Clemson, Notre Dame and Florida.

Also, the financial impact of Jackson and Clemson to the league's bottom line won't be known publicly for a while.

The ACC's most recent tax documents cover the fiscal year that ended in June 2016. That covers the 2015 football season, which ended with Clemson losing to Alabama in the CFP title game.

They show total revenues of $372 million, with payouts to schools ranging between $27.9 million (Clemson) and $22.5 million (Wake Forest and Georgia Tech). The league brought in $226 million that year from its television deal with ESPN, and — in yet another indication of how football drives the finances of college sports — its nearly $86 million in bowl revenue was more than four times larger than its NCAA basketball tournament money.

That money helps the schools pay for improvement projects and other expenditures.

Shortly after Jackson won the Heisman, Louisville began work on a $63 million expansion of its stadium to increase capacity by 10,000 seats. Clemson recently gave coach Dabo Swinney a new eight-year, $54 million contract.

North Carolina is building a $25 million indoor facility as part of its new practice complex. Duke put the latest touches on its three-year remodeling of its stadium. Boston College is pumping $200 million into its athletic facilities, including a new weight room for football and an athletics field house.

"Everything is momentum," BC coach Steve Addazio said.

Additionally, the ACC in recent months added a new corporate sponsor (Mellow Mushroom) and renewed a sponsorship deal with another longtime partner (Food Lion), though terms were not disclosed. Among individual schools, Louisville extended its apparel deal with Adidas for another decade in a deal worth $160 million.

Swofford also said the league has opened discussions with some of its affiliated bowls on renewing their agreements even though the current contracts don't expire until after the 2019 season. He says the progress on the upcoming ACC Network is "right where we would want to be.

"It all fits together," he said. "The reality is, the quality of our football has been a tremendous help, tangibly and intangibly."

By Joedy McCreary, The Associated Press