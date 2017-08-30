Former Indiana coach makes return appearance with Buckeyes

"There were a lot of emotions that first day," Allen said. "There was definitely a level of shock and surprise and the strong emotion in your heart, hurting for someone you care about and respect, knowing what he's going through. I really explained it to our guys this way, 'He brought you here, he believed in you. He brought me here, he believed in me. I'm really just like you. I was brought here to do a certain job, defence, and I've been given a new job, team. So let's go roll up our sleeves and do this together and finish what coach Wilson started.'"

Allen lost that bowl game to Utah, but the Hoosiers haven't lost their way.

They went back to work, getting ready for the nation's No. 2 team and a season-opening date against Wilson's rapid-fire offence.

Make no mistake — Wilson's fingerprints remain all over Indiana.

He hired Allen, recruited starting quarterback Richard Lagow from junior college and helped cornerback Rashard Fant and linebacker Tegray Scales emerge as two of college football's top defenders. Wilson's daughters still attend school at Indiana. Wilson and Allen have stayed in touch, too, and Allen continues to credit Wilson every chance he gets for giving Hoosiers football the boost it needed to get up and running.

Perhaps the biggest tribute to Wilson will be Indiana's business-like approach to a game that just a few years ago might have been all about the distractions — national television, ESPN's "College GameDay" and the return of their former coach.

"I thought about what it's going to be like seeing him in pregame," Lagow said at media day. "I'll probably give him a head nod or something. It'll be crazy but I'm not really worried about that. For us, it will be go time."

Wilson understands the sentiments because it was one of the cornerstone features in his rebuild.

And that hasn't changed at Ohio State .

"It was a great place," Wilson said. "But it's really been awesome being here and just being part of our team. (Oklahoma) Coach (Bob) Stoops years ago kind of made a big deal about what happened the year before, the past and revenge have nothing to do with it. Every year is different, every game is different, and the more I think about it, I have an obligation and responsibility to do my best for these guys and this team."

AP Sports Writer Mitch Stacy in Columbus, Ohio also contributed to this report.

By Michael Marot, The Associated Press