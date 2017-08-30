Inciarte has 5 hits, 4 RBIs in Braves' 9-1 win over Phillies

Eickhoff left the game with a trainer in the third inning with tingling in his right arm. Eickhoff's fastball only hit 90 mph twice and the Braves pounced on the slower fastballs.

"We've seen it where his velocity isn't where we'd like it to be and wondered, we had all our conversations on what we think it is, too many weights, whatever it may be. We don't know," Phillies manager Pete Mackanin said.

Dickey was solid on the mound and helped himself at the plate.

With runners on first and second and Atlanta holding an 8-0 lead, Dickey squared for a sacrifice bunt.

"C'mon, you're up by eight!" one fan yelled from the stands.

Dickey swung away and blooped a single over the drawn-in infield to load the bases. Inciarte's fourth single of the game gave the Braves a 9-0 lead in the fifth. At that point, the Phillies had just one hit.

Eickhoff struggled from the start, and he clearly had trouble finding velocity on his fastball. There was negligible difference between his fastball and his offs-peed pitches and the Braves were the beneficiaries. Freeman's 23rd homer of the season made it 3-0, and Eickhoff left after allowing six hits and six runs in two-plus innings.

"I'm concerned because it came out of the blue. We had no indication," Mackanin said.

Phillies rookie Rhys Hoskins was baffled by Dickey's knuckleball and flailed at strike three in the fourth. Hoskins singled in the seventh to extend his hitting streak to 11 games. His streak of an RBI in six straight games ended. His 25 RBIs in August are the most by a Phillies rookie in a month since Willie Montanez had 29 in June 1971.

Kurt Suzuki was the only Atlanta starter without a hit.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Braves: C Tyler Flowers was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a left wrist contusion. The Braves called up C David Freitas from Triple-A Gwinnett and designated RHP Enrique Burgos for assignment.

HOT STREAK

Inciarte has 169 hits overall. He's trying to become the first Brave with 200 hits in a season since Marquis Grissom had 207 in 1996. He joined Hank Aaron and Dale Murphy as the only Braves to reach base six times in one game in multiple games in a season.

COLD STREAK

The Phillies have 82 losses and will finish with a losing record for the fifth straight season.

UP NEXT

Leiter (2-3, 3.86 ERA) takes on Teheran (8-11, 4.90). Leiter tossed one-hit ball over seven innings in an 8-0 win over Miami in his last outing and Teheran has allowed 29 home runs this season.

By Dan Gelston, The Associated Press