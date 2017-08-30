Wolfpack succeeding despite small roster

Rowley estimates he will need eight or nine more players next season in the Championship. The Wolfpack have already started adding to the squad, announcing Wednesday that Widnes back Tom Armstrong will join next season.

The 27-year-old Armstrong, who has a master's degree in petroleum engineering, is a centre who can all play wing and fullback.

Toronto has also had to learn how to deal with transatlantic travel, with visiting teams agreeing with the Wolfpack assessment that the trip back to England is the most debilitating journey.

Asked how Toronto can ease the travel burden next season, Rowley replied: "A bigger squad."

More bodies would allow him to send a group of fresh players ahead of time to England for future games.

Rowley will be without Ryan Brierley (hand), Ryan Bailey (knee) and Steve Crossley (shoulder) for Saturday's visit by Whitehaven.

The number of walking wounded has been much higher at other times, with Rowley losing players for a variety of unexpected reasons.

Luke Menzies left after the Wolfpack's opening friendly against Hull FC in January when the former Salford prop got a tryout offer from the WWE.

"How do you stand in a guy's way when you're paying him the equivalent of $20,000 a year to play the toughest sport in the world and he gets a gig in WWE?" asked Rowley.

James Laithwaite broke a bone in his neck when he was hit by a teammate making a tackle in a Challenge Cup loss to Salford in April. Fellow forward Jack Bussey underwent surgery in May for thyroid cancer.

Laithwaite and Bussey are both back in action, punishing opponents on the rugby field. Menzies is also bouncing bodies, but in a wrestling ring.

By Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press