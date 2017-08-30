ETSU dismisses player after arrest on statutory rape charge

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — East Tennessee State has dismissed defensive back Jackson Trawick from its team after his arrest on a statutory rape charge.

ETSU police say a 17-year-old told them she met Trawick at a Starbucks on Monday and went back to his apartment to watch movies when she says he raped her. Trawick told police that he and the young woman first made contact via the dating app Tinder and talked for a few days before meeting at Starbucks and later had consensual sex.

Police told Trawick he was being charged with statutory rape because he is 23 years old and she is 17. Trawick was transported to the Washington County Detention Center without incident, according to the police report. He was released on $10,000 bond.

The Associated Press typically does not identify people who say they are victims of sexual abuse.