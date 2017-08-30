Carr recalls boost 4th preseason game gave him as rookie

ALAMEDA, Calif. — Derek Carr will most definitely spend Thursday night on the sideline, wearing no pads and cheering his Oakland Raiders teammates on in the final exhibition game.

As the franchise quarterback, Carr is too important a piece to risk to injury in an exhibition game against Seattle just 10 days before the start of the real season.

But don't tell Carr these games are meaningless.

It was his performance in the final exhibition game as a second-round draft pick three years ago that solidified his place as the starting quarterback in Oakland. He never relinquished it after that and now after three successful seasons he has the NFL's second-richest contract.

"It was fun when I got to play a lot of it my rookie year," Carr said. "That's an opportunity for a lot of guys to make the team, make a name for themselves. Obviously, they get more playing time because we don't play as much as the starters. It's always exciting. Some people just look over the fourth game, but it's really important to some people. Obviously, it was really important for my career."

Carr's performance that night was impressive. He led a touchdown drive to open the game against the starting defence for defending Super Bowl champion Seattle.

He challenged Richard Sherman repeatedly on the opening drive that ended in a touchdown run by Latavius Murray. He then threw TD passes on successive one-play drives and ended his night with his third touchdown to Denarius Moore.

Three days later, coach Dennis Allen told him he beat out veteran Matt Schaub for the starting job.

Carr has shared that story with some of the younger Raiders fighting for roster spots or starting jobs this year.

"A lot of them are stressing out right about now just trying to make the team," he said. "So, I know that feeling because they gave me a chance to start the last game my rookie year and there was going to be a lot told based on how I played. So I just encourage these guys to make the most of it, study their tails off and, most importantly, just go out there and have fun because you can't control a lot of things. But you can control having fun and your effort and those things."