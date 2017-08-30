Florida suspends 2 more for opener, including RB Scarlett

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — No. 17 Florida has suspended two more players, including starting running back Jordan Scarlett, for its season opener against 11th-ranked Michigan.

Scarlett and receiver Rick Wells were suspended indefinitely from all team activities for misusing school funds. That brings to 10 the total number of Florida players suspended for Saturday's game in Arlington, Texas.

Seven others, including leading receiver Antonio Callaway, were suspended Aug. 13 for reportedly purchasing items at the campus bookstore with their student identification cards, which didn't have sufficient funds for the transactions, and later selling the items for cash.

None of those nine will travel to Texas for the game. They won't be allowed to rejoin the team until making financial restitution.