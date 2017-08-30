Knevel tops Scouting Bureau top-20 lost

TORONTO — Nebraska offensive lineman David Knevel opens the season as the CFL Scouting Bureau's top-ranked prospect for the league's 2018 draft.

The six-foot-nine, 315-pound native of Brampton, Ont., secured the top spot in the organization's top-20 list Wednesday. He was an academic All-Big Ten selection last season.

Trey Rutherford, a six-foot-five, 312-pound offensive lineman at UConn, is ranked No. 2. The native of Markham, Ont., appeared in 12 games last year, starting seven, and helped the Huskies' offence rush for 100 or more yards in six games.

Bowling Green tackle Ryan Hunter stands third. The native of North Bay, Ont., started all 12 games for the Falcons last year and has been named an academic All-MAC player in each of his three seasons.