Dolphins looking for Tunsil to anchor line at left tackle

Tunsil has excellent footwork given his 6-foot-5, 318-pound frame. Gase says tackle is a better fit for the young lineman because it's hard to get around him, and he redirects pass rushers well.

Plus, Tunsil's just more comfortable there.

"When he plays tackle, that's his thing," Gase says. "He's playing the position that really he has been playing his whole life."

The Dolphins will count on Tunsil to help solidify a line that has been a problem for years. Mike Pouncey is back at centre after playing in only five games last season, but right tackle Ja'Wuan James is coming off a disappointing 2016. The guard positions are the biggest question marks on offence.

Miami will miss Albert's veteran leadership, too, which was especially valuable at such an important position. Last year he described as "a badge of honour" the job of protecting the quarterback's blind side.

"I could also say it's a badge of honour," Tunsil says. "Branden Albert taught me a lot of things and how to play left tackle, how to play guard and just understanding the game of football."

Another mentor of sorts is Tyron Smith, even though Tunsil has never met him. Tunsil spent time during the off-season studying videotape of the Dallas Cowboys' two-time All-Pro tackle

"Tyron Smith — that's a monster," Tunsil says. "If you want to be the best, you've got to look at the best."

To Tunsil, that means excelling in the running game as well as pass protection.

"I want to be great at both, not just one," he says. "I don't want to be one-dimensional and good at pass and horrible at run."

He has a ways to go to greatness. But the Dolphins believe he's headed there, now that he's back at tackle.

By Steven Wine, The Associated Press