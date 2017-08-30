Brewers hold off Cardinals for 6-5 victory

MILWAUKEE — Domingo Santana and Jonathan Villar homered in the sixth inning, and centre fielder Keon Broxton made a leaping catch over the wall for the final out in the Milwaukee Brewers' 6-5 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday.

Corey Knebel pitched the ninth for his 30th save. He allowed a leadoff single to Yadier Molina, struck out the next two batters, and then watched Broxton snag Randal Grichuk's deep blast to end the game.

Chase Anderson (8-3) gave up two hits — both homers — in six innings, three earned runs, struck out six and walked two to improve to 4-0 in nine starts at Miller Park this season.

Santana hit his 22nd homer of the season and Villar's was his 10th, giving Milwaukee a franchise-record nine players with at least 10 homers in a season.

St. Louis fell 2 1/2 games behind the second-place Brewers in the NL Central despite two home runs from Tommy Pham.

Carlos Martinez (10-10), who entered the game 3-0 in his past four starts, allowed 10 hits, six runs — three earned — and struck out seven in 5 2/3 innings.

Milwaukee won for the 10th time in its past 15 games by scoring three times in the sixth. Santana led off with an opposite-field homer to right, Stephen Vogt reached when his ground ball went through the legs of third baseman Matt Carpenter and Villar followed with another opposite-field shot to left for a 6-3 lead.

Only the New York Mets have more homers in the league than the Brewers.

Pham had his sixth multi-home run game of his career and third this year. His pair of two-run homers, in the first and eighth, gave him 19 this season. Randal Grichuk added his 17th homer for the Cardinals, who opened their 10-game road trip with a 10-2 win on Tuesday.

Trailing 2-0 after Pham's first homer of the game, Milwaukee scored three runs in the second, and Martinez did not help his cause. With one out, Villar hit a potential inning-ending double play ball to the pitcher, but his throw to second sailed into centre field and allowed Santana to score. Hernan Perez and Eric Sogard each added run-scoring singles for a 3-2 lead.