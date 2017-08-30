Canadian skaters already feeling Olympic buzz

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Scott Moir used to be able to blend in during wing night at your typical Ilderton, Ont., establishment. But when the three-time world ice dance champion was back in his hometown a couple of weeks ago, everyone wanted to talk figure skating.

Five months out from the Pyeongchang Games, Moir said he can already feel the Olympic buzz.

Moir and partner Tessa Virtue look to reclaim Olympic gold in February in South Korea in one final season before they retire. The veterans attended Skate Canada's traditional season-opening high performance camp on Wednesday, and talked about the immense Olympic hype that's waits just around the corner.

"We're in a pressure-filled sport for sure, but anything in an Olympic season is heightened, the highs are higher and the lows are lower, and everything just takes on grander proportions," Virtue said. "So we have to be ready for that, and I think experience will serve us well, but it's about managing that energy, and managing expectations, both outside and even more so what we want of ourselves."

"And that's where it comes from. . . the expectations you have on yourself in an Olympic year, the highs are so high and the lows are the end of the world," Moir added.

The two captured gold at the 2010 Vancouver Games but had to settle for silver in 2014, and after a two-year competitive hiatus, returned with a vengeance last season hell-bent on reclaiming the top spot on the podium. Virtue and Moir went undefeated last season, capturing their third world title in Helsinki in March.

The Canadians will compete with a bulls-eye on their back, but it's a target they welcome.

"We like that challenge, it's been a big motivator for us," Moir said. "We know how hard it is to win after we've won, and it's been a good motivator this year. (But) we don't need motivation, this Olympic season we're just trying to control our emotions more so than find motivation. We're thinking about it every day and that's already started, it's so funny how quick you're going to bed every night dreaming of the Olympics, it's already begun."

While the temperature climbed to 25 C outside Mississauga's Hershey Centre on Wednesday, it might as well have been winter inside as the Canadian team skated their programs under the discerning eyes of judges and coaches.

Virtue and Moir are excited to unveil their free dance to music from Baz Luhrmann's "Moulin Rouge," the 2001 movie starring Nicole Kidman and Ewan McGregor.