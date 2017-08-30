AP source: Cut by Browns, Haden nears deal with Steelers

PITTSBURGH — A person familiar with the talks say the Pittsburgh Steelers and former Cleveland Browns cornerback Joe Haden are nearing the completion of a three-year deal.

Haden's deal is pending a physical but would be worth three years and $27 million, said the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the contract has not been signed.

The Browns cut Haden earlier Wednesday, breaking ties with the two-time Pro Bowler who quickly found a new home with Cleveland's biggest rival.

Talks between Pittsburgh and Haden were first reported by ESPN.