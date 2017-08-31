Hamilton more focused on F1 lead than pole position record

No matter who wins, though, the fans always rush onto the track for the most memorable podium celebration in the sport.

"It's a unique design of podium for sure, because you're towering or hanging over a sea of fans, which you don't get to see anywhere else," Hamilton said. "I think it's amazing. I don't know why the other tracks don't design that.

"It's always a sea of red," added Hamilton, who has won the race three times. "I would imagine for a Ferrari driver it's an incredible experience being so close to the fans. You can almost lean over and touch them. It's also a very historic circuit so you think about all the greats who have been up there. Growing up watching TV and watching Michael stand up there and now you're standing up there."

Vettel leads Hamilton by seven points but could be hard-pressed to match Mercedes' outright power on a circuit featuring long straightaways and high-speed curves.

Vettel pushed Hamilton to the limit in Belgium last weekend but the Briton ultimately won.

"There are some things I learned from Spa and we learned as a team and I as a driver," Vettel said. "Here it's a different track and generally it's possible to overtake. The track layout suits Mercedes but the performance we showed last week gives us hope."

Amid such a tight title race with Vettel, it will be interesting to see if Mercedes orders Valtteri Bottas, the team's second driver, into more of a supportive role for Hamilton. Bottas stands third, 41 points behind Vettel.

"I personally have not spoken to the team. That's not really my job and that's not how I like to operate," Hamilton said. "You would hope that at some stage the team makes a decision on their own."

Not that Hamilton has any qualms with Mercedes. In fact, after Ferrari's announcement last weekend that it was extending Vettel's contract for three more years — longer than many expected — it means Hamilton will likely stay put for a while.

Hamilton said he plans to extend his contract, which expires after next season, by the end of this year.

"It's good that Seb signed there. I think all things happen for a reason," Hamilton said. "That piece of the puzzle is now in place so it makes my decision moving forward a lot easier."

By Andrew Dampf, The Associated Press